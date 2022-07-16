Saturday, July 16, 2022
CommunityCommunity NewsEntertainmentDining

Cooking Round the World Adult Classes

1 min.
By City of Coronado

Learn how to cook dishes from six selected countries with an expert. A Cooking Round the World master chef is ready to take you on a cooking journey at the John D. Spreckels Center in Coronado. Wednesday, July 27 marks the first of the six courses that will conclude on August 31.

In each class, participants will learn to cook two popular dishes from the countries they elect to sign up for: Germany, Mexico, Greece, Italy, Spain, and France. In addition, the instructor will introduce the culture and its culinary preferences along with teaching students about the dishes that are being prepared and eaten in their two-hour lesson.

Register for your culinary trip(s) today! Space is limited and students should be signed up 72 hours in advance. Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 2:30-4:30 pm at 1019 Seventh Street. Cost per class is $44 for residents and $54 for nonresidents. For more information please call 619-522-7343.

Sign up Online here:

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.