Cooking Round the World Adult Classes

Learn how to cook dishes from six selected countries with an expert. A Cooking Round the World master chef is ready to take you on a cooking journey at the John D. Spreckels Center in Coronado. Wednesday, July 27 marks the first of the six courses that will conclude on August 31.

In each class, participants will learn to cook two popular dishes from the countries they elect to sign up for: Germany, Mexico, Greece, Italy, Spain, and France. In addition, the instructor will introduce the culture and its culinary preferences along with teaching students about the dishes that are being prepared and eaten in their two-hour lesson.

Register for your culinary trip(s) today! Space is limited and students should be signed up 72 hours in advance. Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 2:30-4:30 pm at 1019 Seventh Street. Cost per class is $44 for residents and $54 for nonresidents. For more information please call 619-522-7343.

