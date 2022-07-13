Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Islander Cross Country Summer Training Underway

By George Green

 

One of the strength workouts the cross country team does during the summer is dune day.

A successful cross country season starts with summer training. Coronado Islander Cross County is now meeting several times a week for aerobic and strength work. We’ll include vVO2max, tempo, and fartlek workouts as the summer progresses.

If you plan on joining the team this fall, please go to our website at IslanderTrack.com for more information and fill out the contact form there. Once you do this, I’ll contact you. Even if you can’t physically be at all the workouts because of camps, JG, or family vacations, we can give you workouts you can do on your own.

Coach Green, head Cross Country Coach, Coronado HS

 

 

 



