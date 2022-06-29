CoSA Alum Kendall Becerra Wins National ‘Jimmy’ Award For Best Actress

Best Performance by an Actress Winner Kendall Becerra from The Broadway San Diego Awards performs “Breathe” from “In the Heights” at the 2022 Jimmy Awards:

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado School of the Arts Musical Theatre and Drama 2022 graduate Kendall Becerra won the Best Actress Award at the prestigious National High School Musical Theatre Awards known as the Jimmy Awards in New York City on June 27.

“This entire experience has pushed me in ways I couldn’t imagine and winning was genuinely a dream come true. I heard my name and started shaking with excitement, and I don’t think that feeling will ever go away,” Becerra shared after the awards.

In her acceptance speech Becerra thanked her mom, dad, and sister, and everyone at Broadway San Diego and Coronado School of the Arts.

The Jimmy Awards are presented by The Broadway League Foundation. Two main awards are given each year; Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor. Winners each receive a check for $25,000 for their “continuing education and professional endeavors” from the Nederlander Producing Company of America.

Becerra won the Best Actress award at the Broadway San Diego Awards on May 29 to qualify for the national competition as one of 92 regional winners representing over 40 arts programs. The students gathered for a week of singing, dancing, and acting, culminating with eight finalists competing live on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre. Becerra performed the Lin-Manuel Miranda song “Breathe” from “In the Heights” for her solo performance.

“I know it sounds like something everyone says, but yes, my goal is to be on Broadway,” Becerra said about her ultimate dream. For now she will return briefly to San Diego before heading back to New York to attend Marymount Manhattan College where she will pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Musical Theatre.

As a COSA student Becerra received acclaim for her role as the vaudevillian murderess nightclub singer Velma in the CoSA production of Chicago. This spring she wowed audiences as Donna Sheridan, the central character in CoSA’s packed house performances of Mamma Mia!. She was also a national semifinalist in the English Speaking Union Shakespeare Competition and sang the national anthem at the Salute To The Military Ball held at the Hotel del Coronado in April.

The Jimmy Award is named in honor of James M. Nederlander, legendary Broadway theatre owner and producer who passed away in 2016 at the age of 94.

