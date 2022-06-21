CHS Cross Country Moves to Eastern League: Summer Training Starts Now

Every few years, the 23 schools in the San Diego City Conference re-organize into three Leagues: City, Eastern, and Western. Although the divisions are based on power, not enrollment, the smaller schools are generally in the City League and the largest in the Western League. Up until 2015, we were in the City League (also called the Harbor and Central League from time to time), and we were the perennial League Champs. In 2016 we moved to the Eastern League, where we won both the boys’ and girls’ championships. The following year we moved to the Western League, where we remained through 2021. This fall, we’ll be back in the Eastern League along with Clairemont, Crawford, High Tech High (SD), La Jolla, OLP/Saints, and San Diego. I think we’ll be very competitive with this group.

For any Islander planning on running Cross Country this fall, the time to start training is now. This summer, we’ll meet a couple of times weekly for training, with schedules on those days that we don’t meet. To get on our contact list for Cross Country, go to our website at IslanderTrack.Com and fill out the online contact form there. Cross Country Championships are won over the summer, not the fall.

Here is a photo link with years of Islander Cross Country fun.





