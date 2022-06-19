Coronado Tasting Room on Giving Back and Summer Events

Coronado Tasting Room, a VomFASS franchise, opened last February and they have become an integral part of the community. The owners, Colleen and Jay Cavalieri, are Coronado locals and enjoy giving back to Coronado. Colleen says, “We donate to every Coronado organization that asks!” That list includes Coronado Schools Foundation and most recently PAWS. June 4th, they had “caninedates” outside Coronado Tasting room from 1 to 4pm. Voters were able to meet the dogs, cast their votes and venture into Coronado Tasting Room and Vom Fass to enjoy a beverage and charcuterie. 10% of sales all day were donated to PAWS.

In May, Coronado Tasting Room supported the Navy Bay Bridge Run / Walk by opening hours early to accommodate the participants and supporters with libations. Also in May, they participated in the Coronado Art and Wine Festival, which brought essential funding to STEM & Arts programs at Coronado public schools.

Coming up is Coronado’s 4th of July, one of the most celebrated days of the year. Colleen is excited to offer special seating for 4th events, noting that Coronado Tasting Room at the Ferry Landing has one of the best views for fireworks. Plan to enjoy a drink and some charcuterie. Call ahead at 619-534-5034 to reserve your seat!

Of the past year, Colleen says nothing has really surprised her. “We are so excited to be here. We have lived here so long and love having the combination of locals and tourists at the Ferry Landing.” She points out that it is convenient to ferry over from San Diego and for locals to take the Free Summer Shuttle down to the Ferry Landing.

Events and Parties

Colleen and Jay have a schedule of classes and tasting events including salad dressing classes, whiskey workshops, and winemaker events. Next up is Balcones Whiskey Tasting on June 24th. At the end of the month will be Wine and Appetizer Pairings with Chef Felicia Janecek on June 29th. In addition, they have live music on Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. Colleen promises even more classes to come this fall! You can buy tickets online for these unique events.

Along with their events, Coronado Tasting Room also hosts private parties such as corporate events, wine tasting, guided tastings, birthday parties, and bachelor / bachelorette parties.

While the tasting room is known for their wide alcohol selection, they also have an extensive selection of oils and vinegars. Colleen reminds, “people are able to come back and refill their oil and vinegar” making it easier to keep your favorites at home.

1201 1st St #101 • 619-534-5034

Coronado Tasting Room Website

VomFASS Website • Instagram • Facebook





