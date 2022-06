So much to celebrate this week, and we are especially proud of the young men and woman in the CHS Class of 2022 who have chosen to enlist in the United States Armed Forces. Thank you for being willing to serve our country, and best of luck on your coming challenges and adventures.

NAVY: Sean Stine, Dylan Pusch, Dean Wilkinson

MARINES: Tatum Wade, Jackson Delay

COAST GUARD: Tariq Hadaidi