June 7 Primary Election Voting Information

Voters can take advantage of early voting at any of 39 vote centers, including one at the Coronado Community Center. On Saturday, June 4, another 179 locations open for a total of 218 vote centers open daily from 8 am to 5 pm. All will be open again on Election Day, June 7, when voting hours change to 7 am to 8 pm.

Vote centers replace polling places and provide more services. You can visit any one of the County’s vote centers to drop off your ballot or vote in person. Vote center services include:

ADA accessible ballot marking devices

Language assistance and voting materials in the County’s four federally covered languages:

Voter registration or registration updates with ability to vote on the same day

Voting in person if you made a mistake on or lost your mail ballot

On Oct. 19, 2021, the County of San Diego Board of Supervisors directed the Registrar of Voters to transition to the Voter’s Choice Act voting model. Under the new format voters can choose when, where and how to vote. They can return ballots via mail, drop off at a secure ballot drop off location or vote in person at a vote center.

For more information visit www.sdvote.com.

Source: City of Coronado and County of San Diego





