SD Symphony Announces 2022 Lineup for The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park™

Acclaimed artists including Common, Boyz II Men, Jennifer Hudson, Bernadette Peters and The Beach Boys, to perform alongside the San Diego Symphony

Other presentations include Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown; Joss Stone; Bonnie Raitt; Kool & the Gang; Sheryl Crow featuring very special guest Keb’ Mo’; and George Benson, WAR and The Commodores; The Psychedelic Furs with special guest X

Iconic films include Black Panther In Concert, Toy Story In Concert, The Princess Bride In Concert and Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows™ – Part 1 In Concert

The San Diego Symphony has announced the 2022 Conrad Prebys Summer Season lineup for The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. On the heels of launching the landmark venue last year, the Symphony’s outdoor season will kick off June 24 and will run through September with additional programming (including holiday!) October-December. The season will have more concerts than any previous year, and the lineup features performances by the Symphony alongside acclaimed artists + beloved movies, as well as can’t-miss standalone performances across a variety of genres. Highlights include:

Performances featuring the San Diego Symphony:

June 24 – Opening Night – Orchestra Technicolor with Rafael Payare

June 25 – Boyz II Men

July 1 – Black Panther In Concert

July 3 – Common

July 29 + 30 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ – Part 1 In Concert

Aug 6 – The Beach Boys

Aug 23 – Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote

Aug 26 – 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular

Aug 28 – Jennifer Hudson

Standalone Performances:

July 4 – Kool & the Gang

July 17 – Joss Stone with special guest KT Tunstall

Aug 2 – Sheryl Crow featuring very special guest Keb’ Mo’

Aug. 27: George Benson, WAR and The Commodores

Aug 31 – Elvis Costello & The Imposters with special guest Nick Lowe

Sept. 27 – Bonnie Raitt: Just LIke That…Tour 2022

Subscription packages are currently available at TheShell.org.

For the full concert lineup, please see below:

The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park 2022 Season

*San Diego Symphony does not appear on these programs

† San Diego Symphony Special Concerts – Single Tickets on-sale April 12, 2022

FRI, JUNE 24: Opening Night – Orchestral Technicolor

SAT, JUNE 25: Boyz II Men

SUN, JUNE 26: Straight, No Chaser: The Music of Thelonious Monk*

FRI, JULY 1: Black Panther In Concert†

SAT, JULY 2: Toy Story In Concert

SUN, JULY 3: Common

MON, JULY 4: Kool & the Gang: 4th of July*†

THUR, JULY 7: Tower of Power & Lettuce

FRI, JULY 8: The Best of Times: Megan Hilty Sings Jerry Herman

SAT, JULY 9: Uptown Nights with Byron Stripling, Carmen Bradford, Leo Manzari

SUN, JULY 10: The Midtown Men – Stars from the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys*

FRI, JULY 15: Beethoven by the Bay

SAT, JULY 16: Get Happy: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial (Orchestral Premiere)

SUN, JULY 17: Joss Stone*

FRI, JULY 29: Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows™ – Part 1 In Concert†

SAT, JULY 30: Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows™ – Part 1 In Concert†

TUES, AUG 2: Sheryl Crow featuring very special guest Keb’ Mo’*

FRI, AUG 5: Philharmonia Fantastique

SAT, AUG 6: The Beach Boys: Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer

SUN, AUG 7: Bernadette Peters

FRI, AUG 12: The Princess Bride In Concert

SAT, AUG 13: The Music of John Williams: 90th Birthday Celebration

SUN, AUG 14: Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown*

TUE, AUG 16: The Psychedelic Furs with special guest X

THUR, AUG 18: Pink Martini

FRI, AUG 19: Disco Inferno – A ‘70s Celebration

SUN, AUG 21: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes*

TUES, AUG 23: Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote

FRI, AUG 26: 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular

SAT, AUG 27: George Benson, WAR and The Commodores*

SUN, AUG 28: Jennifer Hudson†

WED, AUG 31: Elvis Costello & The Imposters with special guest Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets*

SAT, SEPT 10: Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd – The Wall*

SUN, SEPT 11: Classic Albums Live Performs The Beatles – Let it Be*

FRI, SEPT 16: Broadway Sings… and Swings! Conducted by Rob Fisher with Bryonha Marie*

SAT, SEPT 17: Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra: Fandango at the Wall*

SUN, SEPT 18: CeeLo Green as Soul Brotha #100: A Tribute to James Brown with special guest Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe*

TUES, SEPT 27: Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That…Tour 2022*

MON, OCT 3: Aida Cuevas with Mariachi Juvenil Tecalitlán and special guest Mariachi Los Camperos*

Additional programming to be announced at a later date. Most concerts for the 2022 season begin at 7:30 p.m., but start times will be indicated online.





