Tuesday, May 31, 2022
EntertainmentBridgeworthy

SD Symphony Announces 2022 Lineup for The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park™

5 min.

The second season at the spectacular outdoor venue—which opened Summer 2021—debuts June 24 with 38 performances over 14 weeks between June and September, with additional programming planned for October, November and December

By Managing Editor

Acclaimed artists including Common, Boyz II Men, Jennifer Hudson, Bernadette Peters and The Beach Boys, to perform alongside the San Diego Symphony

Other presentations include Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown; Joss Stone; Bonnie Raitt; Kool & the Gang; Sheryl Crow featuring very special guest Keb’ Mo’; and George Benson, WAR and The Commodores; The Psychedelic Furs with special guest X

Iconic films include Black Panther In Concert, Toy Story In Concert, The Princess Bride In Concert and Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows™ – Part 1 In Concert

Rady Shell
Photo courtesy of The Rady Shell

The San Diego Symphony has announced the 2022 Conrad Prebys Summer Season lineup for The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. On the heels of launching the landmark venue last year, the Symphony’s outdoor season will kick off June 24 and will run through September with additional programming (including holiday!) October-December. The season will have more concerts than any previous year, and the lineup features performances by the Symphony alongside acclaimed artists + beloved movies, as well as can’t-miss standalone performances across a variety of genres. Highlights include:

Performances featuring the San Diego Symphony:

  • June 24 – Opening Night – Orchestra Technicolor with Rafael Payare

  • June 25 – Boyz II Men

  • July 1 – Black Panther In Concert

  • July 3 – Common

  • July 29 + 30 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ – Part 1 In Concert

  • Aug 6 – The Beach Boys

  • Aug 23 – Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote

  • Aug 26 – 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular

  • Aug 28 – Jennifer Hudson

Standalone Performances:

  • July 4 – Kool & the Gang

  • July 17 – Joss Stone  with special guest KT Tunstall

  • Aug 2 – Sheryl Crow featuring very special guest Keb’ Mo’

  • Aug. 27: George Benson, WAR and The Commodores

  • Aug 31 – Elvis Costello & The Imposters with special guest Nick Lowe

  • Sept. 27 – Bonnie Raitt: Just LIke That…Tour 2022

Subscription packages are currently available at TheShell.org.

For the full concert lineup, please see below:

The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park 2022 Season
*San Diego Symphony does not appear on these programs
† San Diego Symphony Special Concerts – Single Tickets on-sale April 12, 2022

FRI, JUNE 24:    Opening Night – Orchestral Technicolor
SAT, JUNE 25:   Boyz II Men
SUN, JUNE 26:   Straight, No Chaser: The Music of Thelonious Monk*
FRI, JULY 1:         Black Panther In Concert
SAT, JULY 2:        Toy Story In Concert
SUN, JULY 3:     Common
MON, JULY 4:    Kool & the Gang: 4th of July*
THUR, JULY 7:    Tower of Power & Lettuce
FRI, JULY 8:       The Best of Times: Megan Hilty Sings Jerry Herman
SAT, JULY 9:      Uptown Nights with Byron Stripling, Carmen Bradford, Leo Manzari
SUN, JULY 10:   The Midtown Men – Stars from the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys*
FRI, JULY 15:     Beethoven by the Bay
SAT, JULY 16:    Get Happy: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial (Orchestral Premiere)
SUN, JULY 17:    Joss Stone*
FRI, JULY 29:     Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows™ –  Part 1 In Concert†
SAT, JULY 30:    Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows™ –  Part 1 In Concert†
TUES, AUG 2:     Sheryl Crow featuring very special guest Keb’ Mo’*
FRI, AUG 5:       Philharmonia Fantastique
SAT, AUG 6:        The Beach Boys: Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer
SUN, AUG 7:     Bernadette Peters
FRI, AUG 12:     The Princess Bride In Concert
SAT, AUG 13:    The Music of John Williams: 90th Birthday Celebration
SUN, AUG 14:    Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown*
TUE, AUG 16:   The Psychedelic Furs with special guest X
THUR, AUG 18: Pink Martini
FRI, AUG 19:     Disco Inferno – A ‘70s Celebration
SUN, AUG 21:    Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes*
TUES, AUG 23:  Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote
FRI, AUG 26:     1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular
SAT, AUG 27:    George Benson, WAR and The Commodores*
SUN, AUG 28:    Jennifer Hudson
WED, AUG 31:   Elvis Costello & The Imposters with special guest Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets*
SAT, SEPT 10:    Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd – The Wall*
SUN, SEPT 11:   Classic Albums Live Performs The Beatles – Let it Be*
FRI, SEPT 16:     Broadway Sings… and Swings! Conducted by Rob Fisher with Bryonha Marie*
SAT, SEPT 17:     Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra: Fandango at the Wall*
SUN, SEPT 18:    CeeLo Green as Soul Brotha #100: A Tribute to James Brown with special guest Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe*
TUES, SEPT 27:  Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That…Tour 2022*
MON, OCT 3:    Aida Cuevas with Mariachi Juvenil Tecalitlán and special guest Mariachi Los Camperos*

Additional programming to be announced at a later date. Most concerts for the 2022 season begin at 7:30 p.m., but start times will be indicated online.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.