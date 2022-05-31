SD Symphony Announces 2022 Lineup for The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park™

Acclaimed artists including Common, Boyz II Men, Jennifer Hudson, Bernadette Peters and The Beach Boys, to perform alongside the San Diego Symphony
Other presentations include Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown; Joss Stone; Bonnie Raitt; Kool & the Gang; Sheryl Crow featuring very special guest Keb’ Mo’; and George Benson, WAR and The Commodores; The Psychedelic Furs with special guest X
Iconic films include Black Panther In Concert, Toy Story In Concert, The Princess Bride In Concert and Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows™ – Part 1 In Concert
The San Diego Symphony has announced the 2022 Conrad Prebys Summer Season lineup for The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. On the heels of launching the landmark venue last year, the Symphony’s outdoor season will kick off June 24 and will run through September with additional programming (including holiday!) October-December. The season will have more concerts than any previous year, and the lineup features performances by the Symphony alongside acclaimed artists + beloved movies, as well as can’t-miss standalone performances across a variety of genres. Highlights include:
Performances featuring the San Diego Symphony:
June 24 – Opening Night – Orchestra Technicolor with Rafael Payare
June 25 – Boyz II Men
July 1 – Black Panther In Concert
July 3 – Common
July 29 + 30 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ – Part 1 In Concert
Aug 6 – The Beach Boys
Aug 23 – Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote
Aug 26 – 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular
Aug 28 – Jennifer Hudson
Standalone Performances:
July 4 – Kool & the Gang
July 17 – Joss Stone with special guest KT Tunstall
Aug 2 – Sheryl Crow featuring very special guest Keb’ Mo’
Aug. 27: George Benson, WAR and The Commodores
Aug 31 – Elvis Costello & The Imposters with special guest Nick Lowe
Sept. 27 – Bonnie Raitt: Just LIke That…Tour 2022
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park 2022 Season
FRI, JUNE 24: Opening Night – Orchestral Technicolor
SAT, JUNE 25: Boyz II Men
SUN, JUNE 26: Straight, No Chaser: The Music of Thelonious Monk*
FRI, JULY 1: Black Panther In Concert†
SAT, JULY 2: Toy Story In Concert
SUN, JULY 3: Common
MON, JULY 4: Kool & the Gang: 4th of July*†
THUR, JULY 7: Tower of Power & Lettuce
FRI, JULY 8: The Best of Times: Megan Hilty Sings Jerry Herman
SAT, JULY 9: Uptown Nights with Byron Stripling, Carmen Bradford, Leo Manzari
SUN, JULY 10: The Midtown Men – Stars from the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys*
FRI, JULY 15: Beethoven by the Bay
SAT, JULY 16: Get Happy: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial (Orchestral Premiere)
SUN, JULY 17: Joss Stone*
FRI, JULY 29: Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows™ – Part 1 In Concert†
SAT, JULY 30: Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows™ – Part 1 In Concert†
TUES, AUG 2: Sheryl Crow featuring very special guest Keb’ Mo’*
FRI, AUG 5: Philharmonia Fantastique
SAT, AUG 6: The Beach Boys: Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer
SUN, AUG 7: Bernadette Peters
FRI, AUG 12: The Princess Bride In Concert
SAT, AUG 13: The Music of John Williams: 90th Birthday Celebration
SUN, AUG 14: Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown*
TUE, AUG 16: The Psychedelic Furs with special guest X
THUR, AUG 18: Pink Martini
FRI, AUG 19: Disco Inferno – A ‘70s Celebration
SUN, AUG 21: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes*
TUES, AUG 23: Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote
FRI, AUG 26: 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular
SAT, AUG 27: George Benson, WAR and The Commodores*
SUN, AUG 28: Jennifer Hudson†
WED, AUG 31: Elvis Costello & The Imposters with special guest Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets*
SAT, SEPT 10: Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd – The Wall*
SUN, SEPT 11: Classic Albums Live Performs The Beatles – Let it Be*
FRI, SEPT 16: Broadway Sings… and Swings! Conducted by Rob Fisher with Bryonha Marie*
SAT, SEPT 17: Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra: Fandango at the Wall*
SUN, SEPT 18: CeeLo Green as Soul Brotha #100: A Tribute to James Brown with special guest Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe*
TUES, SEPT 27: Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That…Tour 2022*
MON, OCT 3: Aida Cuevas with Mariachi Juvenil Tecalitlán and special guest Mariachi Los Camperos*
Additional programming to be announced at a later date. Most concerts for the 2022 season begin at 7:30 p.m., but start times will be indicated online.