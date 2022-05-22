Coronado Resident Recognized as Banner Bank’s Best

A Coronado resident and Banner Bank employee has been selected to receive the Banner’s Best award. This award represents the highest level of recognition within the company and the recipients are truly Banner’s best.

Stephanie Dibble, Vice President, Business Client Manager received the Banner’s Best award for surpassing her individual professional goals in 2022, as well as providing exceptional customer service to the Bank’s clients and their fellow colleagues:

“We are fortunate to have employees of this caliber who choose Banner Bank as the place to share their talents,” said Mark Grescovich, Banner Bank President and CEO. “This level of excellence is a key reason Banner was again selected by Forbes as one of the 100 Best Banks in America.”

Less than five percent of all Banner employees receive this award. Recipients are selected by members of executive leadership.





