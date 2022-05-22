Monday, May 23, 2022
Coronado Resident Recognized as Banner Bank’s Best

By Managing Editor

 

A Coronado resident and Banner Bank employee has been selected to receive the Banner’s Best award. This award represents the highest level of recognition within the company and the recipients are truly Banner’s best.

Stephanie Dibble, Vice President, Business Client Manager received the Banner’s Best award for surpassing her individual professional goals in 2022, as well as providing exceptional customer service to the Bank’s clients and their fellow colleagues:

“We are fortunate to have employees of this caliber who choose Banner Bank as the place to share their talents,” said Mark Grescovich, Banner Bank President and CEO. “This level of excellence is a key reason Banner was again selected by Forbes as one of the 100 Best Banks in America.”

Less than five percent of all Banner employees receive this award. Recipients are selected by members of executive leadership.

 

 

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

