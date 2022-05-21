“Devouring Coronado” Nomadic Locals Recommend their Favorite Coronado Street Food Restaurants (video)

Check out this new video shared on YouTube of the Best Street Food Restaurants in Coronado Island:

“We’re back in our second home: Coronado Island, California! After having so much fun making last year’s episode featuring the best restaurants in Coronado, we decided to hit more local favorites by visiting the best street food restaurants on the island. Come with us as we devour lattes and smoothies at The Henry, a Coronado Burrito at Clayton’s Mexican Takeout, an incredible fish taco at The Hotel Del Coronado’s newish beachside taco shack, an east coast-worthy lobster roll at Lobster West, massive sandwiches from Park Place Liquor & Deli, fried pizza from Buona Forchetta, and some dessert from Tartine.”

Follow the adventures at Always be Changing on YouTube.

