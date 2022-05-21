Saturday, May 21, 2022
EntertainmentDiningVideo

“Devouring Coronado” Nomadic Locals Recommend their Favorite Coronado Street Food Restaurants (video)

By Managing Editor

Check out this new video shared on YouTube of the Best Street Food Restaurants in Coronado Island:

“We’re back in our second home: Coronado Island, California! After having so much fun making last year’s episode featuring the best restaurants in Coronado, we decided to hit more local favorites by visiting the best street food restaurants on the island. Come with us as we devour lattes and smoothies at The Henry, a Coronado Burrito at Clayton’s Mexican Takeout, an incredible fish taco at The Hotel Del Coronado’s newish beachside taco shack, an east coast-worthy lobster roll at Lobster West, massive sandwiches from Park Place Liquor & Deli, fried pizza from Buona Forchetta, and some dessert from Tartine.”

Follow the adventures at Always be Changing on YouTube.

 

RELATED:

Nomadic Locals Recommend their Favorite Coronado Restaurant and Bar Hotspots

 

 

 

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.