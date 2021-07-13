Tuesday, July 13, 2021
EntertainmentDiningVideo

Nomadic Locals Recommend their Favorite Coronado Restaurant and Bar Hotspots

By Managing Editor

 

- Advertisement -

After hunkering down in their Orange Avenue home at the beginning of the pandemic, the Lockwood family started feeling the itch to travel by fall. With COVID still in full swing though, some creative thinking was required. They joined a travel program that offered incredible private homes around the world (allowing them to continue to isolate as a family), listed their Coronado home as a vacation rental, and started living all over (while still living by themselves). While enjoying the adventure, they started a website, Always Be Changing – FollowABC.com, and a YouTube channel to document their journey.

It’s now been nine months, they’ve traveled nearly 20 times through five countries and were recently enjoying a beach sunrise in Belize when they contacted us as they released their Coronado dining favorites video. Their two youngest children, ages 9 and 10, will be starting their second year with California Connections Academy (the State’s sanctioned online school) this fall, so there’s no stopping the pace-of-travel. With more of the world opening back up, the Lockwoods expect to visit another dozen countries in the next year.

- Advertisement -

After all that, they managed to make it back to their Coronado home for a few weeks in June and decided to make a YouTube episode featuring their favorite island eateries.

Erin shared, “Although we’re a very nomadic family now, Coronado is still our one true happy place and we’re just starting to look into selling our home and upgrading to something longer-term. Our vision is still to have our two youngest attend CHS, but we want to explore as much of the world’s culture as we can before settling back down.”

Follow the adventures at Always be Changing on YouTube.

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Dining

The Islander Coming Soon

This last year has given us a lot of time to reflect on the changes in our neighborhood. We have loved serving the community...
Read more
Entertainment

Musical Artist Profile: Claudio Martin (video)

 He’s a mainstay on the Coronado music scene and an amazing lead guitarist. Along with being a highly accomplished rock & pop performer, Claudio...
Read more
People

Kalee Thomas: Former Navy, Military Spouse, Daughter of a POW (video)

 Coronado resident Kalee Thomas is former Navy, a military spouse and the daughter of a POW during the Vietnam War. If not for the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Coronado’s Courtney Liddy Named to Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced on July 7 that Coronado resident Courtney Liddy, CRPC®, a Managing Director and Financial Advisor in the firm’s San...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Request Mask-choice Thursday, July 15, 2021

Submitted by a Representative for "Let Students Breathe"Let Students Breathe, a group of CUSD parents, is concerned about mandatory masking of their children in...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why the Tijuana Estuary Restoration Program Should be Reconsidered

Submitted by Leon BenhamPublic Comment Tijuana Estuary Tidal Restoration Program (TETRP II Phase I) Why should the South Bay public ask this plan to be...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.