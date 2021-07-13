Nomadic Locals Recommend their Favorite Coronado Restaurant and Bar Hotspots

- Advertisement -

After hunkering down in their Orange Avenue home at the beginning of the pandemic, the Lockwood family started feeling the itch to travel by fall. With COVID still in full swing though, some creative thinking was required. They joined a travel program that offered incredible private homes around the world (allowing them to continue to isolate as a family), listed their Coronado home as a vacation rental, and started living all over (while still living by themselves). While enjoying the adventure, they started a website, Always Be Changing – FollowABC.com, and a YouTube channel to document their journey.

It’s now been nine months, they’ve traveled nearly 20 times through five countries and were recently enjoying a beach sunrise in Belize when they contacted us as they released their Coronado dining favorites video. Their two youngest children, ages 9 and 10, will be starting their second year with California Connections Academy (the State’s sanctioned online school) this fall, so there’s no stopping the pace-of-travel. With more of the world opening back up, the Lockwoods expect to visit another dozen countries in the next year.

After all that, they managed to make it back to their Coronado home for a few weeks in June and decided to make a YouTube episode featuring their favorite island eateries.

Erin shared, “Although we’re a very nomadic family now, Coronado is still our one true happy place and we’re just starting to look into selling our home and upgrading to something longer-term. Our vision is still to have our two youngest attend CHS, but we want to explore as much of the world’s culture as we can before settling back down.”

Follow the adventures at Always be Changing on YouTube.