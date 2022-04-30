Holland’s Bikes & Beyond – Renting E-Bikes, Surreys, Cruisers & More!

Holland’s Bikes & Beyond is a Ferry Landing staple. The sister business of Holland’s Bicycles on Orange Ave in downtown Coronado garners a following of tourists and locals alike. Nelson Young shares, “Tourists are certainly the bulk of our customers but we do have local customers and/or their visitors fairly regularly as well.”

Holland’s Bicycles promotes itself, “since 1924, we’ve been dedicated to providing all cyclists with exceptional service to go along with our fantastic selection of bikes, apparel, and accessories. We can’t wait to help you plan your next cycling adventure.” Purchasing Bikes and Beyond in 2018 allowed them to expand their rental services and continue their top notch customer service across Coronado.

The current fleet of rentable bicycles at Bikes & Beyond runs the gamut. “We have everything from child seats and trailers to kids bikes, cruisers, tandems, hybrid bikes, adult trikes, and electric bikes, as well as the multi seater surreys.” While surreys are what Bikes & Beyond is best known for, Nelson adds that the rise in popularity of electric bikes (e-bikes) has incentivized Bikes & Beyond to increase their current e-bike fleet to meet demand.

As for renting out bicycles during the summer, Nelson warns it gets pretty busy all summer long – especially on holidays. He explains, “We generally don’t take reservations. The efficiency of our team there makes for a very easy rental process. Rates start at $10 per hour for cruisers with discounts for extended rentals. We are open from 9:30 am to sunset 365 days a year.”

Located conveniently facing the west side parking lot, Nelson shares, “The Ferry Landing is a wonderful place for both locals and visitors to dine, shop or just relax and enjoy the views. Obviously the ferry bringing visitors back and forth all day everyday is a tremendous advantage for ALL the tenants at the Ferry Landing.”

1201 1st St #122, Coronado

Hollands Bicycles





