Meet Interim Recreation & Golf Services Director Ellie Oppenheim

The City of Coronado has hired Interim Director of Recreation and Golf Services Ellie Oppenheim, who will assist staff on a temporary basis until a permanent director is hired.

Oppenheim has a distinguished career spanning the public and private sectors including service as San Diego Director of Parks and Recreation, General Manager of the Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Department and Deputy City Manager for the City of San Diego.

As San Diego’s deputy city manager, Oppenheim oversaw 10 departments after initially serving as Parks and Recreation director. In the private sector, Oppenheim headed the Department of Convention, Cultural and Visitor Services for the City of San Jose. She also served as president and CEO of the Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority. She also was Associate Dean of Students at Stanford University, senior vice president and chief operating officer for the environmental research arm of the Nevada System of Higher Education. Please help us welcome her to Coronado.

Recruitment for a permanent director kicks off in May.






