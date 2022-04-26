Three CHS Students Inducted Into National Scholastic Press Association Honor Society

NSPA Journalism Honor Roll

1,300 student journalists recognized for academic excellence

MINNEAPOLIS — National Scholastic Press Association, the nation’s largest association for scholastic journalists, has inducted approximately 1,300 high-school scholars and student journalists into its 2022 Journalism Honor Roll.

Locally, the following students from Coronado High School were honored:

Thane Douglass

Liliana Valenzuela

Sadie Wong

“We want to congratulate CHS juniors Thane Douglass, Liliana Valenzuela and Sadie Wong on being inducted into the National Scholastic Press Association’s Honor Roll,” shared Michelle Evenson, CHS Yearbook, Film and Digital Media Arts Teacher. “The students were selected based on their achievements both on the Beachcomber yearbook staff and in their other academic endeavors.”

“These outstanding students excel in both the classroom and in their school newsrooms,” associate director Gary Lundgren said. “The future of journalism is bright if these students are any indication.”

In addition to serving for at least two years on a high school student media staff, in broadcast, newspaper, magazine, online or yearbook, the students have earned a 3.5 or higher grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.

Senior inductees are eligible to compete for a $1,000 scholarship, and NSPA will announce the scholarship winner in May.

All Honor Roll inductees will receive a certificate of recognition and will be listed in the association’s Best of the High School Press, a yearly publication showcasing the winners in the association’s student media competitions. Inductees are also eligible to wear a special honor cord at graduation.

Through education, training and recognition programs, NSPA promotes the standards and ethics of good journalism. Its educational programs, both on-site and virtual, train thousands of student journalists and advisers, and its awards programs include the Pacemaker Award, the nation’s preeminent publication honor. NSPA celebrated 100 years of service in 2021.





