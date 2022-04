According to the United States Geological Survey website, a 4.6 earthquake was recorded at 9:30pm (PST) off the coast of Mexico (21km West of El Sauzal, Mexico). It was felt in Coronado and San Diego County.

No damage has been reported at this time.

Source: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/?extent=25.78011,-120.42114&extent=35.23665,-103.62305

Related: