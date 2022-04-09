Friends of the Library Membership Meeting on April 22

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library will host an annual Membership Meeting at the Coronado Public Library Winn Room on Friday April 22 from 5:30 until 7 pm. This is an important meeting for the Friends of the Library as a vote will be held among the membership in attendance to approve the slate of officers for the Friends’ Board. Proposed Bylaws changes also need to be approved, making changes to membership levels and life memberships. Approximately one-half hour of business should be part of the membership meeting business.

Collectible books will be for sale after the meeting, and a raffle will also be held. The Membership meeting precedes the Saturday Book Sale which will be held for one day only on April 23, from 9 am until 4 pm. The Book Sale location will be held on the grounds outside the Winn Room adjacent to the Coronado Library. The usual types of items will be for sale: books of all types including non-fiction and text-books, children’s books, art books, best-sellers and mysteries, collectible books, audio-books, DVDs, and various gift items.

The change to a one-day sale is being caused by several reasons. Donations of books have not been accepted recently due to Covid, so the inventory is lower. At the same time the increasing costs of renting tents, tables, and other equipment associated with conducting the multi-day book-sale has reduced the income that is raised to help support the Coronado Library. Thus, setting up at Spreckels Park with the usual rented equipment for three days was not deemed the best way to achieve the Friends’ fundraising goals.

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library was formed in 1970 as a non-profit 501(c)3 organization to support the Coronado Library and its various activities. This includes a host of public programs, children’s and teen activities, concerts, art, and certain collections.





