Islander Boys Golf Match Recap: Weeks of March 14 and March 21

The past two weeks have certainly been one for the record books for the Islander Boys Golf Team. On Tuesday, March 15, the A Team had their rematch against Torrey Pines at Coronado Golf Course and established a new school record: 176 (4 under par).

“Three of the players were competing for one spot to play at the Saints Invitational, which gave them an incentive. It was quite spectacular, and we got our revenge on Torrey Pines. Everyone was outstanding,” Coach Stuart Gordon shared.

The Islanders’ 176 bested the Falcons’ 193 to secure an emphatic victory with never seen before performances. Freshman Diego Vargas carded his season record of two-under par 34. Seniors Inigo Izuzquiza and Easton Phillips both fired impressive rounds of one-under par 35. Sophomore Liam Weaver and senior Eduardo Maynez both scored solid rounds of 36.

The Saints Invitational was held at San Diego Country Club, hosting some of the best schools in San Diego. There were high expectations for the boys to perform, and they certainly delivered. Izuzquiza placed second in the entire tournament after a card-off with an impressive round of one-under par 71. Weaver was next with a 75 followed by Vargas with a 77. Senior Jake McLaughlin shot an 81, and Phillips rounded out the Islanders with an 85.

Coach Stuart commented, “Until the last two groups came in, we were winning by four shots, but we lost by two strokes to finish second.”

Saint Augustine managed to rally late to steal the championship, and the Islanders came in second with a team total of 389.

“There were difficult pin positions. They were either at the front of the green or the back of the green, which are the hardest parts of the course,” Coach Stuart shared.

The next week, the Islanders battled against Cathedral Catholic High School at Coronado Golf Course for the onset of league play in the Western League. Izuzquiza continued his under-par streak with a score of two-under 34. Vargas followed with a 36, and seniors Syrak Nemer and McLaughlin shot 38. Weaver and Maynez carded rounds of 40. The Islanders suffered a narrow loss of three strokes 183-186.

“We were missing one player due to an illness, and we lost by just three strokes. Most of our mistakes were through players missing bad putts, but performance-wise I am very pleased with the team,” noted Coach Stuart shared.

On Tuesday, March 22, the Islanders faced off against La Jolla at Torrey Pines North Course. McLaughlin fired his personal best round of the season: one-under par 35. Weaver followed with a solid round of even-par 36, and Nemer was next with a score of 37. Vargas and Maynez rounded out the Islanders with rounds of 38. Junior Mateo Sumner played as a reserve, carding a 43. Having only played Torrey Pines twice in his life, Sumner has eagled the par-five ninth hole both times he played.

With a team differential of 6.72, the Islanders are fourth in the entire San Diego County and second in Division III. Their Western League record is currently 1-1, and the overall record stands at 10-2.

The Islanders look forward to taking a well-deserved week off from matches and resume play on April 5 against Saint Augustine at Riverwalk Golf Club.

Find CIF San Diego Section Boys Golf and Western League standings here.

Find Coronado boys golf player information and match results here.





