Monday, March 28, 2022
Education

CSF Telethon – What a Night!

1 min.
By Coronado Schools Foundation

Thank you to all the parents, community members, and local businesses that came together to celebrate and donate to our Annual Telethon! We had such a blast celebrating our birthday and all 40 YEARS of CSF making our public schools exceptional! From band and performing arts performances, to a behind-the-scenes look at classes like Game Design, iLAB, and KCMS, the show highlighted each school site’s learning opportunities that are funded by donations to CSF.

We are close to our goal of $200,000, and it’s not too late to donate and be entered to win the Holland’s Townie Bike or the Emerald City Surfboard! Drawing will be held Monday, March 28th at 3pm.

Missed the show? Here is a link to watch the full 2022 CSF Telethon!

 

 

 



Coronado Schools Foundationhttp://csfkids.org
Through community involvement and support, Coronado Schools Foundation raises and manages funds to provide exceptional learning experiences for all Coronado Unified School District students. Coronado Schools Foundation envisions a public school community that provides students an opportunity to learn, thrive and reach their highest potential today and into their future.

