City Council Approves Coronado’s Climate Action Plan

The City Council approved Coronado’s Climate Action Plan on Tuesday, March 15, and directed staff to move forward with preparing a draft implementation plan. The Climate Action Plan, which can be found on the City’s Comment Coronado page, outlines ways the City can reduce its greenhouse gas emissions within the City to support the state’s strategy.

The plan documents current and ongoing sustainability efforts, and provides a roadmap to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the future. Coronado has a long history of implementing sustainability practices, including constructing green buildings, conserving water, developing a bike and pedestrian friendly community, and other environmentally friendly practices. Reduction measures may include promoting rooftop solar installations and increased use of electric vehicles and charging stations. The community participated along the way by providing comments online or at three public workshops on how the community could reduce its carbon footprint.

The implementation plan with recommendations, related costs and benefits is planned for presentation to the City Council by this summer. The Council also asked staff to come back with information on Community Choice Aggregations, or CCA’s, which are entities that allow member cities to purchase cleaner or alternative sources of energy for residents and businesses inside the city limits. For more information, contact Howard Lee at 619-522-2423 or at [email protected].





