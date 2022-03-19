Sunday, March 20, 2022
Sports

BMX Sessions Begin at Coronado Skatepark

By City of Coronado

As of March 19, 2022, BMX bike users now have access to the Coronado Skatepark.

Bikers and skaters are not allowed in the park at the same time so BMX-only hours will be 10 am to noon on Saturdays and Sundays until summer. Recreation staff members are working on summer hours and will share the schedule as soon as it is available.

There are specific criteria that need to be met for bicycles, including that they have wheels that measure 26 inches or less, have no suspension, and no baskets or kick stands. See complete rules online or ask the Skatepark supervisor.

As a reminder, park hours for skateboard and scooter users during the school year remain Monday through Friday, 2:30 pm to sunset and weekends from noon to sunset.

SKATEPARK RULES POSTER

 



City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.