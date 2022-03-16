Queens of Crown City: Liz Merrill – A Passion for Fitness and The Well Being of Children

Liz and Nick Merrill first came to Coronado in conjunction with their gym, Sweat Circuit in 2018. In the four years since, in addition to providing the community a place to focus on their health and fitness, Liz has also poured herself into giving back. She spent time serving on the finance committee of the Coronado Schools Foundation and volunteered at the CSF Annual Gala that raised over $400,000.

Liz’s passion for volunteering and donating stems back decades. She shares, “I’ve always had a spirit of giving back. I think ‘to whom much is given, much will be required.'” Liz acknowledges that she has had a pretty smooth path which is why she says she’s drawn to helping children. “You never choose where you are born into. I need to help those who weren’t so lucky.”

One of the first organizations Liz found her passion with was Drop In The Bucket which helps build wells in Africa (among many projects). “We can walk over to a sink and get our water,” Liz shares empathetically. Drop In The Bucket works to eliminate poverty and water-related illness.

Partnering with the Boys and Girls Club

In recent years, Liz has aimed to help children’s organizations on a national scale. Through Sweat Circuit expanding their locations and franchising, Liz is finding ways to incorporate giving back into the business model. On Saturday, February 26th, Sweat Circuit Coronado put on their Sweat Fest. This event is a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club. The Sweat Circuit Team was in the top 20 of all Team Donors.

A message from Sweat Circuit:

Sweat Circuit founders, staff, and members are dedicated to leading a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life! Sweat Circuit is proud to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego to provide a safe place for children to learn and grow. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego strives to build well-rounded, healthy kids! By teaching healthy habits within our clubs each day, we are able to ensure our members will grow to their full potential.

Everyday Boys & Girls Club Members practice their healthy lifestyle by enjoying free healthy snacks and lunches, participating in sports programs, and discovering special programs such as dance, swimming, and yoga.

We are proud to provide them the tools they need to make healthy decisions in life! Please join us in our mission to build healthier futures for our kids.

Together we can Change Lives!

The Boys and Girls Club as a partner for Sweat Circuit is important to Liz. As a national organization, it means that all Sweat Circuits can partner with their local chapter and directly support their communities.

In addition to finding ways to support San Diego and Coronado children, Liz also tries to help Coronado businesses as often as possible. Sweat Circuit promotes other local businesses in the gym with some of their challenges. For personal contributions, Liz shares that she keeps “my money in Coronado as often as I can.”

Sweat Circuit Coronado 1007 Isabella Ave, Coronado

