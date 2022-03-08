Tuesday, March 8, 2022
CommunityPeople

Bay Books Now Carrying Local Author’s “Coronado Confidential”

Submitted content

By Managing Editor

Two years ago, Coronado author and historian, Joe Ditler, put out his third book, “Coronado Confidential.” It’s a fun and self-deprecating look at growing up in Coronado during the turbulent 1960s and ‘70s.

Author Joe Ditler, posing next to the Local Author section in Bay Books. Autographed copies of his book, “Coronado Confidential,” are now part of this proud collection.

“I’m thrilled to announce that, beginning this week, my book joins several other books published by Coronado authors, in the ‘Local Authors’ section of Coronado’s Bay Books,” said Ditler, “and we are discussing a book signing for early spring or summer.”

In his book “Coronado Confidential,” one can’t help but be awestruck, dumbstruck even, by the self-induced twists and turns of Ditler’s curious and often uproarious life as a teen-ager growing up in Coronado.

The Sixties Revolution erupted all over the world, but nowhere near to the degree it did on the West Coast of California, from San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury hippie mecca, all the way to Coronado. Hard to believe, even now.

Half a century ago, the bridge opened, changing Coronado forever. In its wake came the demise of the Coronado car-carrying ferryboats and the Coronado train. It also spelled the end to what was once a quiet little village.

Deftly and soulfully, Joe Ditler reawakens the memories, music, and madness of that half-century-ago generation that left an undeniably lasting imprint on today’s culture and lifestyle. He was there, and now he’s here, to tell his story.

Joe Ditler, a frequent contributor to the The Coronado Times, Coronado Eagle & Journal, and past editor of CORONADO MAGAZINE, is a former waterfront reporter who had written for international newspapers and magazines for more than three decades. He also worked as a journalist with the Los Angeles Times and was Bureau Chief at The Log Newspapers.

He has lived and worked in Coronado since 1967 and has written hundreds of stories about Coronado history. He was executive director of the Coronado Museum (CHA) for three years, and is known on the island today as one of Coronado’s favorite historians and storytellers.

“Coronado Confidential” is available in hardcover at Bay Books. Autographed copies sell for $25.

A typically busy day inside Coronado’s Bay Books.

Bay Books carries a broad selection of books, from the latest published tomes to the established and timeless classics. In addition to magazines, newspapers and everything associated with the art of reading, they boast an extensive children’s selection, with books and toys for all ages.

Bay Books
1007 Orange Avenue, Coronado
Open 10am-6pm daily
Phone: 619-435-0070

 

 

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]times.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.