Bay Books Now Carrying Local Author’s “Coronado Confidential”

Two years ago, Coronado author and historian, Joe Ditler, put out his third book, “Coronado Confidential.” It’s a fun and self-deprecating look at growing up in Coronado during the turbulent 1960s and ‘70s.

“I’m thrilled to announce that, beginning this week, my book joins several other books published by Coronado authors, in the ‘Local Authors’ section of Coronado’s Bay Books,” said Ditler, “and we are discussing a book signing for early spring or summer.”

In his book “Coronado Confidential,” one can’t help but be awestruck, dumbstruck even, by the self-induced twists and turns of Ditler’s curious and often uproarious life as a teen-ager growing up in Coronado.

The Sixties Revolution erupted all over the world, but nowhere near to the degree it did on the West Coast of California, from San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury hippie mecca, all the way to Coronado. Hard to believe, even now.

Half a century ago, the bridge opened, changing Coronado forever. In its wake came the demise of the Coronado car-carrying ferryboats and the Coronado train. It also spelled the end to what was once a quiet little village.

Deftly and soulfully, Joe Ditler reawakens the memories, music, and madness of that half-century-ago generation that left an undeniably lasting imprint on today’s culture and lifestyle. He was there, and now he’s here, to tell his story.

Joe Ditler, a frequent contributor to the The Coronado Times, Coronado Eagle & Journal, and past editor of CORONADO MAGAZINE, is a former waterfront reporter who had written for international newspapers and magazines for more than three decades. He also worked as a journalist with the Los Angeles Times and was Bureau Chief at The Log Newspapers.

He has lived and worked in Coronado since 1967 and has written hundreds of stories about Coronado history. He was executive director of the Coronado Museum (CHA) for three years, and is known on the island today as one of Coronado’s favorite historians and storytellers.

“Coronado Confidential” is available in hardcover at Bay Books. Autographed copies sell for $25.

Bay Books

Bay Books

1007 Orange Avenue, Coronado

Open 10am-6pm daily

Phone: 619-435-0070





