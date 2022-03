Coronado’s Jacques Spitzer, owner of the Emmy award winning production studio “Raindrop,” has a new book out titled “Think Better.”

Co-written with corporate magnate Jeffrey Campbell, the book is filled with parables to help you “find a brain-changing philosophy and make it your own.”

Brad Willis caught up with Jacques at his production studios, and at a book signing at Bay Books, and has this Coronado Story:

RELATED ARTICLES