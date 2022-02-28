Islander Boys Golf Match Recap: Swinging Into the 2022 Season







The Islander Boys Varsity Golf Team opened up their 2022 spring season with a bang, holding their first varsity match against Canyon Hills at Torrey Pines North Course. With a full roster, Coach Stuart Gordon has the flexibility for both an A and a B team as well as a junior varsity (JV) team.

The B Team swept the Rattlers by a score of 218-293 to secure the first win of the season on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Senior Syrak Nemer was medalist of the round with a score of two-over par 38. Junior Mateo Sumner was next with a 43, and junior Sebastion Abbot and senior Marshall Hilfman both carded rounds of 45. This first victory for the Islanders established a high bar early in the season, and it will only get higher as the team’s successes pile up.

The Islanders’ first home match was held on Tuesday, February 15, against Point Loma High School. As the A Team’s first round, expectations were high and the boys certainly delivered.

“We had an exceptional score of 183, which is 3-over par for the whole team,” Coach Stuart described.

Senior and University of Nevada, Las Vegas, bound Inigo Izuzquiza fired an impressive round of two-under par 34. Fellow senior Easton Phillips followed up with a score of one-under par 35. Sophomore Liam Weaver carded a solid score of one-over par 37, followed by senior Eduardo Maynez with a 38. Nemer rounded out the Islanders with a 39. With the entire team shooting below 40, it was no surprise that the Islanders won the match outright 183-223.

To continue their winning streak, the B Team began the week with another home match against Olympian High School on Monday, February 21. Weaver was medalist of the round with an impressive score of even-par 36. Freshman Diego Vargas followed with a round of one-over par 37. Senior Tristan Rinko was next with his first match of the season, two-over par 38. Freshman Connor Wray carded a 41, and Sumner rounded the team out with a 44. Yet again, the Islanders easily handled the Eagles 196-222.

“When the B team starts going below 200, that is exceptional because those scores will beat most San Diego city schools,” Coach Stuart explained.

Tuesday, February 22, was the A Team’s second match of the season, and although the conditions were frigid and pouring wet, the Islanders still pulled out a win against Poway High School at Coronado Golf Course. Weaver once again was medalist of the match with a score of 36. Izuzquiza and Phillips were next with rounds of 37. Nemer followed with a 38, and senior captain Jake McLaughlin rounded out the Islanders with a 39. In this weather, a score of 187 (7-over par for the entire team) was exceptional, and the team proved that no conditions were too tough to play in as the Islanders were victorious 187-238.

Two days later, the A Team faced the Titans again, this time at the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo. Playing at a par 35, Weaver and Izuzquiza tied for medalists with scores of one-over par 36. Phillips and Maynez were next with scores of 39 and 41, respectively. McLaughlin rounded out the Islanders with a round of 42. To end the first two weeks of the spring season, the Islanders yet again brought home the victory 194-253.

“With such a strong team that we have, we are expected to win Western League Champions and make it to CIF State,” Coach Stuart concluded.

The Islanders are currently 2nd overall team in CIF San Diego rankings, first in Division 3 rankings, and atop the Western League leaderboard. While only five matches into the 2022 season with a 5-0 record, it is safe to say that the boys have a bright spring season ahead of them as they chart their path to the state tournament.

Next week, the Islanders are looking to tee it up at Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club against Torrey Pines on Tuesday, March 1, and at their home turf of Coronado Golf Course against Mission Bay High School on Thursday, March 3.

Find CIF San Diego Section Boys Golf and Western League standings here.

Find Coronado boys golf player information and match results here.