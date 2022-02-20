Sunday, February 20, 2022
CommunityPeople

QoCC: Detective Danielle Adams – Making People Feel Safe and Finding Solutions to Problems

The Coronado Times is doing a series on powerful women in our community, sharing their stories so that they may inspire others or simply remind us of positivity and goodness around us.

By Jadyn Brandt
Coronado Police Department Detective Danielle Adams

Danielle Adams, a San Diego native from National City, knew she wanted to be in law enforcement from a young age and has been serving her community for 15 years now.

Adams began working for the National City Police Department at 21 years old, after attending Southwestern College’s Police Academy. She has experience as a field training officer, a cadet advisor, a de-escalation instructor and has worked on the crisis negotiation team in National City.

In recent years, she made her way to the Coronado Police Department and now works in the investigation unit as a detective.

Although she said her job moves at a slower, less showy pace than a CSI episode might have one believe, she still does important work in the community fitting together pieces of evidence in order to solve local crimes.

Adams has worked on a variety of programs and initiatives in San Diego, but she says her favorite has been her position as a cadet advisor. The program introduces young adults ages 14 to 21 to a profession in law enforcement. Cadets work alongside officers and train in a way that is similar to the police academy.

“It gives us a perspective on what teenagers are going through right now, which is super important,” Adams said. “And it gives them a perspective of what our job really is like. It was really cool to see those kids from 14 years old when they’re just feeling themselves out to now, they’re in their 30s. They’ve given back to their community in the way that the community was able to give to them when they were young.”

Adams also spoke about the importance of de-escalation techniques in law enforcement and the ways in which being a woman on the force can sometimes work to her advantage.

“I think the big deal is treating people with respect,” she said. “You get more with honey than you do vinegar, I have always found in my career; and maybe that is where being a woman helps because we’re less likely to fight. I mean, we can if we need to, [but] we’re less likely to want to get into those physical altercations than maybe our male counterparts sometimes.”

She added that, despite being a woman in a historically male-dominated field, she doesn’t feel her gender makes a difference in her professional experience and the way she is treated by her peers.

“I’ve never felt like I have gotten something or didn’t get something based on being a woman,” Adams said. “I think it’s always been based on my merit and my work ethic. There’s a little bit of proving yourself when you’re a new cop, but you do that anyways when you’re a new officer. I don’t even think that really is necessarily a male or female issue. In prior generations of officers maybe, but I feel like there’s a lot of women that paved the way for me that made it a lot easier.”

Adams said there can sometimes feel as though there’s a “wall” between law enforcement officers and civilians, but truthfully we’re all more similar than we may believe.

“I always tell people to talk to us, we’re humans,” she said. “I go home to my family at the end of the day, and I joke with my buddies here, and I joke with my friends that have nothing to do with law enforcement. We drink coffee, like everybody else. We’re far more similar to people that I think they really take a chance to look at.”

Officer Danielle Adams and Officer Grace Del Bagno

Adams said she has thoroughly enjoyed her work in Coronado and compared the tight knit community to Downtown Disney. She said she finds the most rewarding part of her job to be the times she can make people feel safe and find solutions to their problems.

“I hope that I will be able to leave a legacy for male and female officers coming up, where it makes it a little easier for them to do their job because I did my job to the best of my abilities,” she said. “That’s what my goal is once I retire after 30 years to be like, ‘Hey, I made it a little easier for the ones coming up,’ no matter how small it was.”

 

The Coronado Times welcomes ‘Queens of Crown City’ suggestions from our readers of local women to profile. Email your nomination here.



Jadyn Brandt
Jadyn was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and moved to San Diego in 2018 to attend SDSU. She rediscovered her love for writing while at state and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism and media studies. She has worked as a reporter and news editor for The Daily Aztec, SDSU’s student-run newspaper, and is currently the VP of Writing and Copy for The Look, her university’s first arts and culture magazine. Her passion for journalism stems from her love of stories and storytelling in all forms. Outside of journalism she enjoys doing yoga, playing soccer and writing poetry. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.