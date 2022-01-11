Bridgeworthy: Walk the Block in Barrio Logan

What began as a way to help local businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic has turned into a weekend tradition in Barrio Logan. Every Saturday from 12 to 6 pm, local clothing, jewelry and food vendors set up shop on Logan Ave. near Chicano Park for Walk the Block. Brick-and-mortar shops also open their doors for passersby looking to purchase art, home décor and more from local businesses.
Walk the Block is the result of local business owners coming together to help their community thrive. Committee meetings are held and attended by nearly all participants of Walk the Block in order to keep the newfound tradition alive. And it’s not just storefronts that benefit from Walk the Block. Smaller vendors who may be unable to afford a permanent retail location now have the chance to share their art and goods with the community, and gain exposure for their businesses.
Walk the Block is a great way for San Diegans to experience Barrio Logan at its best and brightest. For more information on future Walk the Block events, follow @walktheblocksd on Instagram or go to https://www.walktheblocksd.com/
Jadyn was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and moved to San Diego in 2018 to attend SDSU. She rediscovered her love for writing while at state and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism and media studies. She has worked as a reporter and news editor for The Daily Aztec, SDSU’s student-run newspaper, and is currently the VP of Writing and Copy for The Look, her university’s first arts and culture magazine. Her passion for journalism stems from her love of stories and storytelling in all forms. Outside of journalism she enjoys doing yoga, playing soccer and writing poetry. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]
