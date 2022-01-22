Saturday, January 22, 2022
CommunityPeople

Queens of Crown City: Dominique Albrecht – Civically-Minded from an Early Age

The Coronado Times is doing a series on powerful women in our community, sharing their stories so that they may inspire others or simply remind us of positivity and goodness around us.

By Jadyn Brandt

It’s been nearly a year since Dominique Albrecht was appointed Assistant City Manager of Coronado but that doesn’t mean her efforts to serve the community have waned. 

Albrecht has been with the City of Coronado since 2016, starting as a Senior Management Analyst in the City Manager’s Office. Before she began her work in Coronado she worked for the County of San Diego in the Department of Housing and Community Development. She also worked on a U.S. Senate Commission focused on health care policy before making the move to San Diego with her husband.

Coming from a background in policy, working in the City Manager’s Office was Albrecht’s introduction to city government. 

“What I really enjoyed about city government, and about Coronado specifically, is the sense of community and that people really, truly care about where they live and wanting to make it better.” she said. “I will say everybody that I’ve talked to and worked with here has that mind frame of wanting to make a difference for their community and that’s not something that is necessarily common, where you have a community that is as engaged.”

Originally from Gaithersburg Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C., Albrecht said she grew up surrounded by individuals who worked in government. 

“I came from a pretty civically minded area,” she said. “Growing up in elementary school, a close friend of mine, her dad was the city manager. So I got to see early on that it might be an interesting job.”

Although she didn’t know that working in city government was something she wanted to do, she was always a part of clubs and organizations that sparked her various interests. She joined student government, model U.N., mock trial and Red Cross Club in high school and was also involved in volunteer work. 

“The things that really stuck out to me were where we were doing volunteer work or where we had the ability to interact with the community around us,” she said. “I didn’t necessarily think at that moment, ‘I’m going to spend my life in public service,’ but I realized I most enjoyed it when we were doing service projects, and making community connections.” 

Albrecht was able to follow her passion for connecting with a community in her professional life as well as her education. She said she recently completed a certificate program for public engagement at the Davenport Institute at Pepperdine’s School of Public Policy.

“I’ve really enjoyed learning about all the ways that we can outreach to the public,” she said. “How we can make sure that we’re getting our community involved, what’s the spectrum of public engagement and outreach and how to do that more effectively and efficiently.”

Albrecht is still involved in volunteer work and spends some of her time volunteering at the Hyperemesis Education and Research Foundation, an organization that’s focused on helping women who suffer from a pregnancy disorder called hyperemesis gravidarum. 

In the time she spends away from the office, Albrecht said she enjoys taking walks down to Glorietta Bay Park where she can enjoy the views of the bay or take her two children to the park and playground. 

The Coronado Times welcomes ‘Queens of Crown City’ suggestions from our readers of local women to profile. Email your nomination here.



Jadyn Brandt
Jadyn was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and moved to San Diego in 2018 to attend SDSU. She rediscovered her love for writing while at state and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism and media studies. She has worked as a reporter and news editor for The Daily Aztec, SDSU’s student-run newspaper, and is currently the VP of Writing and Copy for The Look, her university’s first arts and culture magazine. Her passion for journalism stems from her love of stories and storytelling in all forms. Outside of journalism she enjoys doing yoga, playing soccer and writing poetry. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.