Valentine’s Bon Bon Gift Sets & Pink Waffle Cones at Mootime Creamery

MooTime Creamery plans to celebrate this Valentine’s Day by offering a special Bon Bon Gift Set. The set includes six decadent Bon Bons filled with thick vanilla ice cream and chocolate chip cookie dough. Wrapped with a bright red ribbon and delicately packaged in a small gift box with baby pink paper filling, this will make the sweetest, most romantic gift for your loved one this Valentine’s Day. This scrumptious Bon Bon Gift Set will be priced at $8 per half dozen and will be available beginning February 8th until supplies last.

MooTime Creamery will also be offering pink waffle cups and cones from February 8th through February 14th. These pink waffle cups and cones can be dipped in chocolate, covered in sprinkles, and/or hold multiple scoops of your favorite ice creams. Drizzle chocolate on your favorite ice cream flavor, add a cherry, or both! The options with these adorable cups and cones are endless. Enjoy a romantic ice cream date to Coronado Island and stop into MooTime Creamery for one (or two)! Make it a Kiddie Moo, Mini Moo, Little Moo, or even a Big Moo! These pink waffle cups and cones come at no additional cost, and include one topping. There is, however, a small fee for extra toppings.

While at Mootime Creamery, enter our Count the Kisses Contest! Customers will have the opportunity to guess the number of Hershey’s chocolate kisses in a large glass container. Whoever guesses closest to the actual number of kisses in the container will win a $50 Blue Bridge Hospitality gift card, which is redeemable at any Blue Bridge Hospitality location. All each customer needs to do to enter is fill out one of our small cards with their name, guess, and email.





