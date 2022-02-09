Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Junior Optimists Souper Bowl of Caring Culminates on Feb. 13

By Managing Editor

The Souper Bowl of Caring is a non-profit organization where youth groups around the U.S. solicit donations of non-perishable food for those in need and it’s been going on for over 30 years. The Coronado Junior Optimist club (sponsored by the Optimist Club of Coronado) will once again be participating in Souper Bowl of Caring.

Now through February 13, the Jr. Optimist members will be accepting non-perishable food donations. Donations can be dropped off at Coronado Bliss Salon (920 Orange Ave) and Sweat Circuit Gym Coronado (1007 Isabella Ave). The donations will be distributed to those in need. Please contact club President Emma at 619-865-2444 (text or call) or club advisor and Optimist Club member Erin Downey at 619-675-1323 (text or call) if you need to arrange a pick up.

And on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, club members from the middle and high school Junior Optimist Clubs will be knocking on doors asking for donations of non-perishable food items.

Learn more about the the Souper Bowl of Caring at TackleHunger.org.

The Junior Optimists thank you for your participation!

Submitted photo from a previous Souper Bowl of Caring collection drive.

 

 

 

 



