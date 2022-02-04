Friday, February 4, 2022
The Henry Coronado Serves Up Specialty, Crave-Worthy Cuisine This Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, Coronado’s neighborhood staple restaurant The Henry is offering something tempting for every palate with a specialty menu to commemorate the occasion that features decadent cuisine and dessert, available for a limited time alongside the restaurant’s standard dinner menu full of crave-worthy eats.

Whether you’re toasting to the beginnings of a new relationship, celebrating a long-standing love story or just gathering a group of girlfriends for “Galentine’s,” here’s what The Henry is offering this V-Day:

Valentine’s Day Dinner at The Henry Coronado
1031 Orange Ave. Coronado, CA 92118

Monday, Feb. 14 | 3 – 9 pm | Available for Dine-In

Standard menu, plus three specialty items (**Available all weekend starting Friday, Feb. 11):

  • Crab Stuffed Shrimp** ($24), with crispy bacon, Calabrian chile and charred lemon.
  • Prime Skirt Steak ($38), with potato puree, grilled broccolini, trumpet mushroom and cognac peppercorn sauce. Option to add Maine Lobster Tail for +$20.
  • Chocolate and Hazelnut Cheesecake** ($13), with espresso crema, cocoa nib dentelle and raspberries.

Chocolate and hazelnut cheesecake

Reservations are highly encouraged. To book, call 619-762-1022 or visit https://www.thehenryrestaurant.com/.

 

 



