Village Pizzeria’s Super Bowl Sunday Special

The Super Bowl is almost here and we are most excited about the snacks (and the halftime show!). But prepping them is a hassle. Village Pizzeria is offering Super Bowl Sunday Special Deals so you can focus on having a great time with your friends and families. Check out the details below!

Safety Pack $19

1 small two topping pizza

6 garlic knots

1 side house salad

Field Goal Pack $44

1 large two topping pizza

6 garlic knots

1 entrée house salad

1 pound wings (plain/ buffalo/ hot honey/ parmesan garlic)

Touchdown Pack $69

1 giant two topping pizza

12 garlic knots

1 family house salad

2 pounds wings (plain/ buffalo/ hot honey/ parmesan garlic)

Add ons:

Sweetie Pie slice $4 each

Mootime Creamery Ice Cream Pint $5 each

Available from both the Orange Ave and Bayside locations. For delivery or pick-up orders only. Delivery is only available from the Orange Ave location.

Learn more at Village Pizzeria’s website

Also, check out our February pie of the month, Cheesy Taco Pizza!

Comes with Carne, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Diced Tomato, Green Onions, Cilantro, Pickled Jalapeños, Nacho Cheese Sauce.

Learn more at Village Pizzeria’s website





