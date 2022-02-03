Valentine’s Day Lasts All Weekend at Peohe’s

Peohe’s has been a staple at the Coronado Ferry Landing since 1988. The steak and seafood restaurant has a Hawaiian flair that has attracted visitors since its inception. Chart House, which Peohe’s is part of, has over twenty locations across the country, however Peohe’s is permitted to have a 50% varying menu from Chart House allowing creativity at its restaurant. An exciting venture that Peohe’s is expanding is their wine-and-dine monthly program which features an alcohol paired with a meal. While wine has always been a popular compliment to a meal, manager Bryce MacCharles shares that they are also including a beer featured dinner with Modern Times Brewing and a bourbon pairing down the line as well.

Not immune from the pandemic, Bryce says that the yo-yoing of opening and closing the restaurant was hard on everyone. “We wanted it to be profitable while taking care of our employees, and providing the same high standards for our guests.” These high standards include the luxury menu items guests crave.

“Our most popular dish is the Chilean Sea Bass, which includes a pinot noir reduction so good you can dip your fries into it. Also a favorite is the Coconut Crunchy Shrimp and our prime rib made daily.” The ambiance of Peohe’s matches the quality of the food.

Bryce explains, “We have the best view in San Diego – right on top of the water. Most of our days are bright and sunny. You can come enjoy the Ferry Landing and spend the day here.”

The 2022 Valentine’s Day celebration lasts all weekend long at Peohe’s. The special runs February 10th through the 14th featuring a remarkable three course meal. You begin with a soup or salad, enjoy a choice of entrée, and finish with a red velvet lava cake. A couple or a group will devour this meal! The Valentine’s Day special can also be prepared for take out for those choosing to spend a romantic night in. The weekend will include the regular menu for traditional favorites.

Make your Valentine’s Day reservation here.

Peohe’s is located at 1202 First Street, Coronado





