The John D. Spreckels Center will be holding its first “Game Player Meetup” Wednesday, February 9, from 3 to 4 pm. Bring your Cribbage, Backgammon, Mexican Train, Scrabble board or your game of choice and meet fellow players. This event is free and does not require registration.

Our facility has tables and chairs for game play on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 pm and our lounge is open daily. All tables are available on a first come first serve basis.

Come get your game on!