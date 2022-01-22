Coronado-based Navy sailor battling COVID, placed on ventilator

The wife of a San Diego sailor is making a plea for prayers as her husband begins receiving a last-resort treatment for COVID-19. A friend has organized a GoFundMe to help support AWV1 Ryan P. Denny and his family.
Read more at 10News.com.
Fundraiser by Brittanie Odien : Help support AWV1 Ryan Denny and family
The wife of a San Diego sailor is making a plea for prayers as her husband begins receiving a last-resort treatment for COVID-19. A friend has organized a GoFundMe to help support AWV1 Ryan P. Denny and his family.
Read more at 10News.com.