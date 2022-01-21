Valentine Themed Floral Design Class – Feb. 2

Gather your friends and join Maribel Herrera in creating a beautiful Valentine-themed bouquet at the John D. Spreckels Center on Wednesday, February 2 at 3pm. Spending time together while designing a love-inspired floral arrangement is the perfect way to celebrate the month of February.

To reserve your spot, please register by January 28. All supplies are provided along with step-by-step instruction.

Cost for residents is $75, and $85 for nonresidents. Adults of all ages are welcome. Class is located at 1019 Seventh Street in the John D. Spreckels Center. Call 619-522-7343 for more information.





