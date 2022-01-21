Saturday, January 22, 2022
Sports

Recreation & Golf Services Project Updates: Field Closures and Driving Range Closure

By City of Coronado

Park field closures for annual maintenance have begun. Cays Park and Sunset Park fields were closed from Jan. 3-16 and from now until Jan. 30, Tidelands Park sports fields will be closed. The turf will be closed for aeration and maintenance. All other public areas will be open and available for use.

 

The driving range at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course will be closed next week, from Jan. 24 through Jan. 28, to repair and replace the netting around the range to keep everyone safe.

Recreation Services will provide updates to the community if this timeline changes. Thank you for your patience.

 



City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.