Recreation & Golf Services Project Updates: Field Closures and Driving Range Closure

Park field closures for annual maintenance have begun. Cays Park and Sunset Park fields were closed from Jan. 3-16 and from now until Jan. 30, Tidelands Park sports fields will be closed. The turf will be closed for aeration and maintenance. All other public areas will be open and available for use.

The driving range at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course will be closed next week, from Jan. 24 through Jan. 28, to repair and replace the netting around the range to keep everyone safe.

Recreation Services will provide updates to the community if this timeline changes. Thank you for your patience.





