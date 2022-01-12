Wednesday, January 12, 2022
CUSD Trustee Stacy Keszei Resigns

By Managing Editor

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Stacy Keszei

On January 11, 2022, a letter of resignation from Coronado Unified School District Governing Board Member Stacy Keszei was filed with the San Diego County Office of Education. Pursuant to Education Code section 5090, Keszei’s resignation is effective immediately.

“It has been an honor to represent this community and work on behalf of children, but I have decided to step away from the school Board due to personal and family reasons,” said Keszei.

“We thank Ms. Keszei for her service to the students of Coronado,” said Superintendent Karl Mueller. “We would like to reassure our school community that this disruption will not distract us from our core mission; ensuring every child, every day, is connected, challenged, and championed while in our care.”

Whenever a trustee vacancy occurs, within 60 days, the remaining members of the Governing Board shall either call for a special election or make a provisional appointment to fill the open seat. CUSD will follow the detailed legal process required by law. The 60th day of Ms. Keszei’s notice is March 12, 2022.

The Governing Board will consider the course of action to fill the vacancy at the next regularly scheduled Board meeting on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 4pm.

Managing Editor
