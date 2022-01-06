Thursday, January 6, 2022
Business

VA Cash-Out Refinance

By Promoted Partner

A VA cash-out refinance replaces your current mortgage with a new VA loan, ideally with better terms, while allowing you to take out cash against your home for a variety of reasons, such as upgrading the property or paying down high interest debt. If your existing home loan isn’t backed by the VA but you’re eligible for a VA loan, you can do this cash-out refinance to take advantage of lower VA refinance rates.

For more information on how to take advantage of this program, Call Griffin Funding Bayside today!

619-393-8458

Should you do a VA cash-out refinance?

To determine whether a VA cash-out refinance loan is a good option for you, start by evaluating your existing loan. Ask yourself:

  • What is the interest rate on that loan? Take a look at what you’re paying for your existing loan. Then, compare that to current VA refinance rates to see how much you might be able to save.
  • Are you paying mortgage insurance on the loan? If your current mortgage is a conventional or FHA loan, you might be paying for mortgage insurance. If you refinance to a VA loan, you won’t have to pay for that insurance.
  • What do you plan to do with the cash? Getting access to cash at a low interest rate is one of the main perks of a VA cash-out refinance, so consider your goals for those funds. These might include consolidating debt, financing home improvements or paying for tuition.

For more information, Get in touch with Griffin Funding Bayside today!

619-393-8458

Review Highlight:

“I am very pleased with my recent experience with Griffin Funding. From the initial inquiry to the final close, the process with our mortgage was seamless. Colby and Shayda provided white glove service and really were extremely quick to respond to questions. They really did a wonderful job throughout the whole process. Thanks so much Colby and Shayda! You guys rock!”

NMLS #1120111
GriffinFunding.com/Bayside
Equal Housing Lender
State Licensing Information
Griffin Funding is a proud corporate sponsor of Shelter to Soldier, a 501c3 non-profit organization that rescues shelter dogs and trains them to be psychiatric service companions for Veterans.



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Promoted Partner

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.