A VA cash-out refinance replaces your current mortgage with a new VA loan, ideally with better terms, while allowing you to take out cash against your home for a variety of reasons, such as upgrading the property or paying down high interest debt. If your existing home loan isn’t backed by the VA but you’re eligible for a VA loan, you can do this cash-out refinance to take advantage of lower VA refinance rates.

Should you do a VA cash-out refinance?

To determine whether a VA cash-out refinance loan is a good option for you, start by evaluating your existing loan. Ask yourself:

What is the interest rate on that loan?

Are you paying mortgage insurance on the loan? If your current mortgage is a conventional or FHA loan, you might be paying for mortgage insurance. If you refinance to a VA loan, you won't have to pay for that insurance.

What do you plan to do with the cash? Getting access to cash at a low interest rate is one of the main perks of a VA cash-out refinance, so consider your goals for those funds. These might include consolidating debt, financing home improvements or paying for tuition.

