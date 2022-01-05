Coronado Crime Report (December 25 through December 31)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Olive Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Vandalism Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported stain on bottom of door.

Petty Theft Report at Country Club Lane

Victim reported purse taken.

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bag taken.

Stolen Vehicle Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported jet ski and trailer stolen.

Grand Theft Report on Park View Place

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Hit and Run on Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on B Avenue

Victim reported wallet stolen.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Prospect Place

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Vandalism on Glorietta Boulevard

Victim reported red spray paint on maintenance shed.

Petty Theft Report on Loma Avenue

Victim reported money taken.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported. Vehicle hit while parked.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Churchill Place

Vehicle and truck involved.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Arrests:

12/25/2021: Battery, Offense Against Public Justice, and Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of A Avenue

41 year old female

12/28/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Refusing to Leave Private Property – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

57 year old male

12/31/2021: Arson – Felony on 1400 block of 2nd Street

33 year old female

12/31/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and B Avenue

43 year old male





