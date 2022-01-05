Coronado Crime Report (December 25 through December 31)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on Olive Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Vandalism Report on 2nd Street
Victim reported stain on bottom of door.
Petty Theft Report at Country Club Lane
Victim reported purse taken.
Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported bag taken.
Stolen Vehicle Report on 2nd Street
Victim reported jet ski and trailer stolen.
Grand Theft Report on Park View Place
Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.
Hit and Run on Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft Report on B Avenue
Victim reported wallet stolen.
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Prospect Place
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Vandalism on Glorietta Boulevard
Victim reported red spray paint on maintenance shed.
Petty Theft Report on Loma Avenue
Victim reported money taken.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported. Vehicle hit while parked.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Churchill Place
Vehicle and truck involved.
Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Arrests:
12/25/2021: Battery, Offense Against Public Justice, and Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of A Avenue
41 year old female
12/28/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Refusing to Leave Private Property – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
57 year old male
12/31/2021: Arson – Felony on 1400 block of 2nd Street
33 year old female
12/31/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and B Avenue
43 year old male