Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 25 through December 31)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Olive Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Vandalism Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported stain on bottom of door.

Petty Theft Report at Country Club Lane

Victim reported purse taken.

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bag taken.

Stolen Vehicle Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported jet ski and trailer stolen.

Grand Theft Report on Park View Place

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Hit and Run on Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft Report on B Avenue

Victim reported wallet stolen.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Prospect Place

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Vandalism on Glorietta Boulevard

Victim reported red spray paint on maintenance shed.

Petty Theft Report on Loma Avenue

Victim reported money taken.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported. Vehicle hit while parked.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Churchill Place

Vehicle and truck involved.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Bridge

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Arrests:

12/25/2021: Battery, Offense Against Public Justice, and Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of A Avenue

41 year old female

12/28/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Refusing to Leave Private Property – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

57 year old male

12/31/2021: Arson – Felony on 1400 block of 2nd Street

33 year old female

12/31/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and B Avenue

43 year old male



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.