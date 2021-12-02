Avenue of Heroes: Christian Ellinger

Written by Jennifer Ellinger

Col Christian Ellinger is the command inspector general, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego/Western Recruiting Region. He enlisted in the Marines in 1991 and while an infantryman in 2nd Marine Division, Lance Corporal Ellinger was accepted for the Enlisted Commissioning Program. Following The Basic School and Field Artillery Officer Basic Course, 2ndLt Ellinger reported to 3d Battalion, 10th Marines.

In 1997, 1stLt Ellinger served as Firepower Control Team Leader in 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company. CAPT Ellinger reported to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit in 1999 as Force Fires Coordinator supporting Humanitarian Operations in East Timor and Operation Determined Response.

In 2001, he took command of Battery G, 2d Battalion, 11th Marines; and in 2002 served as the 5th Battalion, 11th Marines Operations Officer. In 2003, he deployed to Kuwait for Operation Enduring Freedom and supported 1st Marine Division’s attack north into Iraq. He then transferred to Expeditionary Warfare Training Group.

Major Ellinger graduated from the College of Naval Command and Staff in 2006 and was assigned to the Joint War Fighting Center. As a lieutenant colonel, he deployed to Afghanistan with I Marine Expeditionary Force in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. In 2012, LtCol Ellinger rejoined the Cannon Cockers and took command of 2d Battalion, 11th Marines.

After this command tour, he deployed to Afghanistan as the Marine Expeditionary Brigade-Afghanistan fires and effects coordinator and then as the I Marine Expeditionary Force Deputy fires and effects coordinator. In 2015, he reported to Expeditionary Warfare Training Group as director of training. He has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Combat Action Ribbon, and various personal, unit and campaign awards for combat and meritorious service.

Ellinger is on the board of the Gary Sinise Foundation, San Diego Chapter, which provides critical support to our nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders, and their families. He is in the Optimist Club of Coronado, a life member of the Coronado VFW, and commandant of the Coronado Detachment of the Marine Corps League. He is married to CAPT Jennifer Ellinger, U.S. Navy, of Palm Harbor, Florida. They live in Coronado with their two children.





