Introduction to 3D Printing for Kids/Teens: Design Your Own Superhero

Kids and teens ages 8-14 can learn all about 3D printing while creating their own superhero in a beginner CAD (computer-aided design) program on Thursday, December 9 from 3:30-5:30 pm in the Digital Media Lab at the Coronado Public Library.

The class includes a discussion of the impact that plastics have on oceans, and our role in protecting them. All 3D projects will be printed and can be collected one week after the class.

This event is free, but class size is limited to 20 so registration is required. To register, visit cplevents.org and click on the program name on the date of Dec. 9.

Instructor: Tracey Herriot of Clicbitz.

This program is made possible due to the generous support of the Friends of the Coronado Public Library.





