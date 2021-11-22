Islander Cross Country Wraps Up at CIF Finals

Lily Clemons wrapped up her Coronado High School Cross Country career by making the CIF Division IV All-CIF Cross Country team. She placed 20th with a time of 20:54 over the 2.96 mile CIF championship course at Morley Field last Saturday. Also finishing well were Eva Vinegrad, Anna Youngblood, and Sierra Grella.

In the boys’ race, over the same course, Conor Youngblood placed 33rd in 17:43, followed by Detrik Heidt, who finished in 39th with a time of 17:54. I forgot to mention it last week, but Conor made the Second All-League team out of the tough Western League.





