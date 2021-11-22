Monday, November 22, 2021
Islander Cross Country Wraps Up at CIF Finals

By George Green

Lily Clemons wrapped up her Coronado High School Cross Country career by making the CIF Division IV All-CIF Cross Country team. She placed 20th with a time of 20:54 over the 2.96 mile CIF championship course at Morley Field last Saturday. Also finishing well were Eva Vinegrad, Anna Youngblood, and Sierra Grella.

Lily Clemons on the way to an All-CIF finish

In the boys’ race, over the same course, Conor Youngblood placed 33rd in 17:43, followed by Detrik Heidt, who finished in 39th with a time of 17:54. I forgot to mention it last week, but Conor made the Second All-League team out of the tough Western League.

Start of the boys race. Conor Youngblook (left) and Detrik Heidt

 



George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

