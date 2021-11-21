Sunday, November 21, 2021
CommunityLetters to the Editor

Equity at CUSD

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Gail Bardin

For more than a year, CUSD and concerned community members have been working on achieving CUSD’s goal that “every student feels safe and respected every day at school.”  We know that goal has not yet been achieved because students and parents report bullying and harassment at school, in sports and on campus.

We use the word “equity” with the meaning Webster ascribes it: “fairness or justice in the way people are treated.”

For adults to criticize the use of the word “equity” is to miss the important work our community is doing to ensure that all, not some, of our students are treated fairly and with respect.

Let us agree to use Webster’s definition of the word “equity” and move to help CUSD meet this important goal. It benefits us all to do so.

Gail Bardin

 



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.