Equity at CUSD

Submitted by Gail Bardin

For more than a year, CUSD and concerned community members have been working on achieving CUSD’s goal that “every student feels safe and respected every day at school.” We know that goal has not yet been achieved because students and parents report bullying and harassment at school, in sports and on campus.

We use the word “equity” with the meaning Webster ascribes it: “fairness or justice in the way people are treated.”

For adults to criticize the use of the word “equity” is to miss the important work our community is doing to ensure that all, not some, of our students are treated fairly and with respect.

Let us agree to use Webster’s definition of the word “equity” and move to help CUSD meet this important goal. It benefits us all to do so.

Gail Bardin





