Navy Vets Team Up Again to Frame Second Coronado House in Five Days

Design Builder, Flagg Coastal Homes and Construction Technology Company, Agorus announces their second venture in building advanced, high tech homes at the corner of Eighth Street and C Avenue in Coronado. The first home that this team of Navy Veterans framed back in January is nearing completion and should be ready for Christmas.

Build Number 2 will be a Cape Cod styled two story house which is being framed this week. Agorus and Flagg decided to add both more technology and more services to the “factory-built” part of construction which is Agorus’ specialty. In the earlier build, Agorus provided framing as open-framed panels.

Working together since the January-build, the two companies have added structural sheer and have drilled pathways for electrical distribution and plumbing in the panels that will be tilted up this week. John O’Brien, founder of Flagg Coastal Homes and Coronadoan Kyle Tompane are planning to add doors and windows (and hopefully electrical wiring and plumbing) to their anticipated third project. With the national shortage of subcontractors, coupled with the precision of building in the factory, both companies are excited to be at the forefront of bringing new systems and technology to the homebuilding industry.

If you are in Coronado this week, bike, drive or walk by Eighth and C to view this 5-day framing exercise.

Representatives from both Flagg Coastal Homes and Agorus will be at the site Wednesday from 11-1:00, (that’s 1100- 1300 Navy Time) to answer any questions that you may have regarding panelized construction.

