Wednesday, October 27, 2021
CommunityLetters to the Editor

In Response to CUSD Update

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Donna Manning

In response to article of 10/22/21 titled “CUSD Update: Censure Against Trustee Keszei Tabled, Meeting Ends Abruptly After Trustee Antrum Shares Threats of Violence”

The physical threats and emotional abuse directed against School Board member Whitney Antrim by some Coronado parents provides the most conclusive possible evidence that our community definitely needs a “No Place for Hate” program. Make no mistake about it – our town is rapidly entering a dark place. The vitriolic actions of just a few parents have crossed a dangerous line and set a terrible example for our children. We are moving past the desirable exercise of free speech and toward the casual tolerance of thuggish intimidation.

How does Coronado reverse this downward spiral into ever-worsening civil discord? We can’t be passive in the face of this malignant process; our community must prove that we are better than this. We must unite in our condemnation of all parental bullying – most specifically of school board members and school system employees, but also of the majority of parents in this community who want our children to be safe from Covid, safe from bullying, and safe from bigoted parental censorship in our schools.

Donna Manning

 

 

 



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.