Naval Base Coronado Navy Life Honored with National Award

Congratulations to Naval Base Coronado – Navy Life Naval Base Coronado for winning the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration National Gold Medal Award. This award represents excellence in Parks and Recreation in management, programming and conservation. This was Naval Base Coronado’s first entry and win of this award.

Founded in 1965, the Gold Medal Awards program honors local park and recreation agencies, military recreation programs, and state park systems in the United States that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition.

Other finalists for this prestigious award were Naval Air Station Whiting Field (NAS Whiting Field MWR), Subbase Kings Bay (MWR Kings Bay) and US Army Bavaria.

This year’s Grand Plaque recipients were announced at the 2021 National Recreation and Park Association Conference, held in person and virtually in Nashville, Tennessee, September 21st.Andi Mazor, NBC MWR Director, accepted the award on behalf of Naval Base Coronado.

 



