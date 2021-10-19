Coronado Crime Report (October 9 through October 15)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Petty Theft Report at Hotel Del on Orange Avenue
Victim reported backpack stolen.
Forgery/Fraud Report on B Avenue
Victim reported fraud and frequent flyer miles used.
Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard and Ocean Boulevard
Unknown injury reported. Vehicle and pedestrian involved.
Stolen Vehicle Report on Avenida Del Mundo
Victim reported vehicle missing, last seen in parking lot.
Forgery/Fraud Report on 1st Street
Victim reported key and checkbook stolen from unlocked vehicle.
Arrests:
10/9/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 8th Street
52 year old female
10/10/2021: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 100 block of Saint Christophers Lane
44 year old male
10/12/2021: Unlawfully Using a Firearm, Criminal Threat, and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public – Felony on 100 block of Antigua Court
60 year old male
10/14/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard
35 year old male
10/15/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard
36 year old female
10/15/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
44 year old male