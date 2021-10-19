Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 9 through October 15)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft Report at Hotel Del on Orange Avenue

Victim reported backpack stolen.

Forgery/Fraud Report on B Avenue

Victim reported fraud and frequent flyer miles used.

Traffic Accident on Alameda Boulevard and Ocean Boulevard

Unknown injury reported. Vehicle and pedestrian involved.

Stolen Vehicle Report on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported vehicle missing, last seen in parking lot.

Forgery/Fraud Report on 1st Street

Victim reported key and checkbook stolen from unlocked vehicle.

Arrests:

10/9/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 8th Street

52 year old female

10/10/2021: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 100 block of Saint Christophers Lane

44 year old male

10/12/2021: Unlawfully Using a Firearm, Criminal Threat, and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public – Felony on 100 block of Antigua Court

60 year old male

10/14/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 500 block of Ocean Boulevard

35 year old male

10/15/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard

36 year old female

10/15/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

44 year old male



Bella Villarin
