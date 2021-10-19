Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Chamber of Commerce Holds Happy Hour Mixer at the Brig

By Managing Editor
Chamber of Commerce: June Crawford, Kerri Dowling, Rena Clancy

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce held a networking happy hour mixer outdoors at the Brigantine on Tuesday, October 19. Chamber members and community members enjoyed Brig bites and beverages while they got to mix, mingle and make business connections.

Steve Johnson, publisher of The Coronado Times and Dharmesh Patel, owner of Which Wich and Chamber board member
Tom Latona, owner of High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen and Chamber board member, and Brad Willis, author and retired network news foreign correspondent, Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado, and Coronado Times Visual Storyteller.
Guests enjoying Brig bites and beverages while sharing stories with other local business-people.

For Chamber information visit their website here.

 

 



