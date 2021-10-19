Chamber of Commerce Holds Happy Hour Mixer at the Brig

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce held a networking happy hour mixer outdoors at the Brigantine on Tuesday, October 19. Chamber members and community members enjoyed Brig bites and beverages while they got to mix, mingle and make business connections.
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com
