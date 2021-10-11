Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of October 4

With the end of match play and the Western League City Tournament just around the corner, the Islanders closed out another successful week against Scripps Ranch and La Jolla.

On Monday, October 4, the varsity team squared off against their closest competitor in the Western League, Scripps Ranch, at Torrey Pines North Course. With a rating of 37.3 and a slope of 131, the front nine proved to be exceptionally challenging with its sloped fairways, undulating greens, and gusty winds. However, the Islanders exceeded expectations to sweep a victory 206 to the Falcons’ 219.

- Advertisement -

Sophomore Ines Izuzquiza was medalist with an impressive round of even-par 36. Fellow sophomore Bella Villarin was next with a 39 after carding a double-bogey on the par-four 7th hole. Jasmine Lo fired a round of 41, and freshman Malia Perry and junior Mariella Avanni both shot nine-over 45.

Coach Stuart Gordon shared, “I thought everyone played really well at Torrey Pines because it was rated at 37.3 and played at 131. That was a good win because Scripps Ranch was creeping up on us in terms of our differentials, and 206 is a really good score. It shows that our average is 26 over par.”

- Advertisement -

The next day, the Islanders competed against La Jolla High School at their home course of Coronado. Once again, the girls outshined their competition, this time by a whopping 65 strokes 205-270.

“La Jolla didn’t have a good team out,” Coach Stuart described. “Again, it was a good performance by us, and 205 is better than our average. We’ve got to be pleased with those scores.”

Ines was once again medalist with a score of even-par 36. Bella was right on her heels with a round of one-over par 37. Jasmine proved consistency by shooting five-over 41. Mariella was next with a 43, and Malia rounded out the Islanders with a score of 48.

As the last home game of the season, it was tradition for the Islanders to celebrate Senior Night, recognizing junior Madeline Tulagan who will be graduating this spring one year ahead of her peers.

“This was my first year on the golf team, and I’ve had so much fun!” shared Madeline. “I haven’t played in six years, but by playing with everyone I’ve already improved so much. My favorite memories so far have been made on the drives to the courses where we hype each other up and talk about our days at school. It’s so refreshing getting to interact with such awesome people and they make me not only better at golf, but a better person.”

The JV team competed against the Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP) on Wednesday, October 6, at National City Golf Course. The par 29 had just two par fours and seven par threes, making it a fun yet intricate course to play. Although the Islanders lost 222-252, there were several outstanding performances and signs of improvement.

Madeline carded a round of 18-over par 47. Fellow juniors Morgan Arendt and Audrey Slaughter both shot a 54. Sadie Wong rounded out the Islanders with a 59.

“We did lose, but there were some good performances. The team is now looking as if they understand how to play, and it’s encouraging,” Coach Stuart commented.

Next week, the varsity team looks to face Torrey Pines, OLP, and Olympian all at away games to close league play and hopefully claim the title of Western League Champions for their third year in a row. On Monday, October 11, the girls will square off against defending division I champions Torrey Pines Falcons at La Costa Golf Course. Then, on Tuesday they will travel to OLP’s home course of Riverwalk Golf Course in their last league match of the year. On Thursday, the Islanders will compete against Olympian High School at Chula Vista Golf Course, and should repeat their earlier victory recorded over the Eagles.

The JV team is also scheduled to play against La Jolla and Canyon Hills at Balboa 9 on Wednesday, October 12.

Find San Diego Section girls golf and Western League standings here.

Find Coronado girls golf player information and match results here.