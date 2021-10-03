Music Director Rafael Payare is back at The Rady Shell this October

After opening the spectacular new Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, the San Diego Symphony’s vibrant music director, Rafael Payare, is back this October with breathtaking performances! Noted as one of the most exciting conductors of his generation, Rafael will be performing two more concerts at The Rady Shell this season that you won’t want to miss!

Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 pm | Payare, Barnatan and Mahler Rafael Payare will be leading the Orchestra in Gustav Mahler’s monument and glorious Symphony No. 1.

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 11:20 am | Peter and the Wolf Bring your kids and grandkids for this special daytime performance of Peter and the Wolf. Rafael Payare leads the Orchestra in this classic “symphonic fairy tale” by Serge Prokofiev, which will be narrated by celebrated spoken word artist Gill Sotu.

The full concert schedule can be found here.